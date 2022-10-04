Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 342 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,253.9% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after buying an additional 43,004 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL stock opened at $106.83 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.35.

