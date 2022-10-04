Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GCV. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 16.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 12.3% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 75,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the first quarter worth $145,000.

NYSE GCV opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $7.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

