Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 398 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 298,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,637 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,941,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3,574.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 192,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,647,000 after buying an additional 186,957 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.77. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $108.35.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.