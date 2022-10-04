Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $88.23 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.25.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

