Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,070,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,191 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,322,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 189,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,950,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,246,000 after buying an additional 18,972 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $61.68 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $59.73 and a 12 month high of $119.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.58.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.