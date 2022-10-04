Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,321,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,189,000 after buying an additional 87,492 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 515,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,627,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MXI opened at $70.08 on Tuesday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $66.02 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.91.

iShares Global Materials ETF Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.