Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 772,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,473,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 526,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 143,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,564,000 after acquiring an additional 146,877 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,064,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,689,000 after acquiring an additional 688,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 878,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,881,000 after acquiring an additional 406,670 shares during the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.53.

Nordstrom stock opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.14.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

