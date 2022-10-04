Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $125.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $121.57 and a 1 year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.