Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,326,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 72.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 90.1% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

RYE stock opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.27.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.