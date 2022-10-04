Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes $33,000 Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 190.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $76.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.64. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $92.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.27.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 3%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

(Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.