Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FSK opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.10.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

