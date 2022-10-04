Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 39.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.60%.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

