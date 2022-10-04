Cheesecoin Trading 25.2% Higher This Week (CHEESE)

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Cheesecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Cheesecoin has a market cap of $71,423.77 and approximately $9,327.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cheesecoin has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Ã†ternity (AE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000399 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CheeseSwap (CHEESE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EXMR FDN (EXMR) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EVOS (EVOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Aerium (AERM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cheesecoin Coin Profile

CHEESE uses the hashing algorithm. Cheesecoin’s total supply is 408,869,908 coins. The official website for Cheesecoin is cheesecoin.tk. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin.

Buying and Selling Cheesecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheese is an innovative decentralized cryptocurrency with integrated blockchain technology that heeds the needs of its users, investors, and business owners. It was designed to cater to the fundamental everyday need of transacting money while keeping accounts and activities confidential. A process that is only possible due to its peer-to-peer encrypted technology. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheesecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cheesecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

