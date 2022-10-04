CheeseSwap (CHEESE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,249.00

CheeseSwap (CHEESE) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. CheeseSwap has a market cap of $148,348.46 and approximately $10,249.00 worth of CheeseSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CheeseSwap has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CheeseSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Ã†ternity (AE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000395 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EVOS (EVOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000139 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Aerium (AERM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CheeseSwap Profile

CheeseSwap uses the hashing algorithm. CheeseSwap’s total supply is 99,499,999,000 coins. CheeseSwap’s official Twitter account is @cheeseswapbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CheeseSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheese is an innovative decentralized cryptocurrency with integrated blockchain technology that heeds the needs of its users, investors, and business owners. It was designed to cater to the fundamental everyday need of transacting money while keeping accounts and activities confidential. A process that is only possible due to its peer-to-peer encrypted technology. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheeseSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CheeseSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CheeseSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

