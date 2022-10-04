CherrySwap Price Reaches $0.0206 on Major Exchanges (CHE)

CherrySwap (CHE) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. CherrySwap has a market capitalization of $5.96 million and $648,930.00 worth of CherrySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CherrySwap has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CherrySwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CherrySwap Coin Profile

CherrySwap’s genesis date was March 6th, 2021. CherrySwap’s total supply is 289,287,852 coins. CherrySwap’s official Twitter account is @CacheToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CherrySwap is www.cherryswap.net/#/swap.

CherrySwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CherrySwap is the automatic market-making protocol based on OKExChain(OEC). It adopts the mechanism of Automatic Market Maker (AMM) and aims to achieve self-driven liquidity creation with diversified functions such as liquidity mining, IFO, NFT, lottery, and DAO, so as to provide participants with the maximum value bonus.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CherrySwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CherrySwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CherrySwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

