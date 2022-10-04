Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives $168.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.89.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX opened at $151.73 on Thursday. Chevron has a twelve month low of $103.58 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.86 and a 200-day moving average of $159.26. The firm has a market cap of $298.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

