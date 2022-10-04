Chicago Capital LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,351,891,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after buying an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pfizer by 28.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1,080.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,525,000 after buying an additional 7,505,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.96. The company has a market capitalization of $247.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

