Chicken Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.50 Million (KFC)

Chicken (KFC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, Chicken has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Chicken coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.26 or 0.00061495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chicken has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $13,891.00 worth of Chicken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Chicken

Chicken’s launch date was September 21st, 2020. Chicken’s total supply is 203,513 coins. Chicken’s official Twitter account is @ChefGrandpa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chicken’s official website is chickenswap.org/#.

Buying and Selling Chicken

According to CryptoCompare, “ChickenSwap claims to be completely distinguishable from the existing DEX’s on the market. While adopting the model of automatic market maker (AMM) and staking mining mechanism from Sushiswap , ChickenSwap is a more simplified, fair, secure, and profitable version of SUSHI that will launch in multiple phases to ensure sustainability.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chicken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chicken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chicken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

