Chiliz Market Cap Hits $1.95 Billion (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001075 BTC on exchanges. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $1.95 billion and $682.53 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded 30.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,940,000,000 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com/en/home.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

