China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.17

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.17 and traded as high as $4.01. China Automotive Systems shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 147,672 shares.
CAAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.
The company has a market cap of $120.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) by 399.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned 0.08% of China Automotive Systems worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.
