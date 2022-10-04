China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DBS Vickers upgraded China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on China Life Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
China Life Insurance Stock Performance
China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
China Life Insurance Company Profile
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Life Insurance (LFC)
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
- FedEx Will Deliver Better News in 2023
- The Institutions Bought CarMax In Q3, Now It’s Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.