China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DBS Vickers upgraded China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on China Life Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

China Life Insurance Stock Performance

China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

China Life Insurance Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,342,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,550,000 after buying an additional 110,853 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in China Life Insurance by 0.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in China Life Insurance by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 103,413 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in China Life Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $4,486,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in China Life Insurance by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 154,400 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.