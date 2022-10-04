China Zenix Auto International (ZXAIY) vs. Its Competitors Critical Contrast

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY – Get Rating) is one of 72 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare China Zenix Auto International to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for China Zenix Auto International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get China Zenix Auto International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A China Zenix Auto International Competitors 416 2126 2905 37 2.47

As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 51.65%. Given China Zenix Auto International’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe China Zenix Auto International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

61.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio China Zenix Auto International $271.18 million -$61.16 million -0.46 China Zenix Auto International Competitors $5.10 billion $149.21 million 11.25

China Zenix Auto International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than China Zenix Auto International. China Zenix Auto International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Zenix Auto International’s peers have a beta of 1.59, suggesting that their average share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Zenix Auto International -41.87% -40.07% -24.13% China Zenix Auto International Competitors -301.23% -5.68% -3.77%

Summary

China Zenix Auto International peers beat China Zenix Auto International on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About China Zenix Auto International

(Get Rating)

China Zenix Auto International Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of steel wheels for commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: PRC Aftermarket Sales, PRC OEM Sales, and International Sales. The PRC Aftermarket Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to distributors. The PRC OEM Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to vehicle manufacturers. The International Sales segment manufactures wheels to distributors and vehicle manufacturers outside China. The company was founded on July 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for China Zenix Auto International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Zenix Auto International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.