Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.46.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st.

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,176,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,727,000 after purchasing an additional 73,507 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Church & Dwight by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,598 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,528,000 after purchasing an additional 60,725 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,995,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,226,000 after purchasing an additional 128,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,517,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,592,000 after purchasing an additional 90,915 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $72.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.75. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $71.37 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

