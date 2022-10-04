Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,126,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after buying an additional 58,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.37 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.75.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.29.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

