Cintas Co. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Cintas in a report released on Wednesday, September 28th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $12.51 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $400.84 on Monday. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

