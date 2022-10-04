Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives $102.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.60.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $69.75 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $95.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.62 and a 200 day moving average of $78.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $393.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth $4,497,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at $207,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 409.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 47,762 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 33.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 28.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

See Also

