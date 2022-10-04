Citigroup Cuts Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target to $36.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.81.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Trading Up 6.3 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.93.

Insider Activity

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Dumais bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $342,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 770.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,446,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,521 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 14.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.