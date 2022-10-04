ClassZZ (CZZ) Price Hits $0.0084 on Exchanges

ClassZZ (CZZ) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One ClassZZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ClassZZ has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar. ClassZZ has a total market capitalization of $8.41 million and approximately $16,178.00 worth of ClassZZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ClassZZ Coin Profile

ClassZZ (CZZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2021. ClassZZ’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for ClassZZ is classzz.com. ClassZZ’s official Twitter account is @class_zz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ClassZZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The entire value proposition of the Class ZZ network, and the associated Te Waka protocol is in its ability to conduct cross-chain transactions in a completely trustless, permissionless and decentralized manner. Indeed if decentralization is not important, centralized exchanges have allowed users to send tokens cross-chain since a decade ago.TelegramWhitepaper”

