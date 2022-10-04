Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Price Performance

NYSE CLH opened at $115.03 on Thursday. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $81.56 and a 12 month high of $124.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,180.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,180.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,649.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% during the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,829,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,268,000 after purchasing an additional 117,813 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 35.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 67,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 19.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,892,000 after purchasing an additional 68,412 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.