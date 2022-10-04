ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ CLRO opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.31. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearOne

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) by 5,150.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 1.12% of ClearOne worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

