Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 198.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Clene to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Clene from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

CLNN opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.13. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $127.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.46.

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Clene had a net margin of 4,138.77% and a negative return on equity of 819.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clene will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clene news, Director John Henry Stevens bought 47,662 shares of Clene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $183,498.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 335,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,650.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clene news, Director John Henry Stevens bought 47,662 shares of Clene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $183,498.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 335,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,650.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Dee Etherington sold 23,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $110,839.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,593 shares in the company, valued at $267,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Clene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Clene by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Clene by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Clene in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Clene by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

