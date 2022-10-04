Coastline Trust Co Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 50,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 131.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 78.4% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

SPYX opened at $89.20 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.27.

