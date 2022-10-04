Coastline Trust Co Buys 5,500 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.96. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

