Coastline Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,123 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,703 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth $4,651,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ WDC opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.