Coastline Trust Co Sells 6,675 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4,677.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 18,757,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364,449 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 648,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,762,000 after purchasing an additional 44,238 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth $19,739,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 479,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 64,012 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 457,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 127,445 shares during the period.

Shares of FLRN stock opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average is $30.36. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $29.97 and a twelve month high of $30.67.

