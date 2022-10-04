Cocos-BCX Trading Down 6% This Week (COCOS)

Cocos-BCX (COCOS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Cocos-BCX has a market capitalization of $40.78 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Cocos-BCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cocos-BCX has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Cocos-BCX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00003005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,297.13 or 0.99974888 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004578 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00049829 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00064084 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006312 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00021771 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Cocos-BCX (CRYPTO:COCOS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 14th, 2019. Cocos-BCX’s total supply is 66,860,636 coins. Cocos-BCX’s official Twitter account is @CocosBCX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cocos-BCX is www.cocosbcx.io. Cocos-BCX’s official message board is medium.com/cocosbcx. The Reddit community for Cocos-BCX is https://reddit.com/r/cocosbcx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cocos-BCX', fully named 'Cocos BlockChain Expedition', aims to create an integrated multi-platform runtime environment for games, providing developers with the convenience and completeness in game development, while bringing users a whole new gaming experience, unprecedented gaming status, and with all the assets obtained in the games being wholly owned by the users. At 3:00 AM on January 19th, 2021(UTC) the total amount of COCOS was reduced from 100,000,000,000 (one hundred billion) to 100,000,000 (one hundred million). The total amount of COCOS held by users was also reduced accordingly, but the total value corresponding to the total amount of holdings remains unchanged. The contract address has changed from 0x0c6f5f7d555e7518f6841a79436bd2b1eef03381 to 0xc4c7ea4fab34bd9fb9a5e1b1a98df76e26e6407c. See the official announcement. Telegram | Discord | Weibo | Reddit | GitHub | Medium “

