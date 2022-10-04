Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.75.

CGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cognex to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Cognex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Cognex alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam acquired a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter valued at $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 50.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cognex by 121.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $43.44 on Thursday. Cognex has a one year low of $40.55 and a one year high of $92.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.40.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $274.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.28 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.81%.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.