Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.11) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Cognition Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cognition Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06.

NASDAQ:CGTX opened at $1.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $13.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGTX. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in Cognition Therapeutics by 1,070.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 309,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 283,033 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 79,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 53,312 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 1,447.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 201,071 shares during the period. 23.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

