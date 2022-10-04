Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% in the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $426,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $977,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL opened at $71.11 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $70.08 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average of $78.01.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

