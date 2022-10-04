Color Platform (CLR) Price Tops $0.0028 on Exchanges

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 4th. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $384,306.28 and approximately $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,977.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.19 or 0.00597317 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $119.37 or 0.00597526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00244877 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00048034 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.