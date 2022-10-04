Combo (COMB) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

Combo (COMB) traded 58.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Combo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Combo has traded 114.8% higher against the US dollar. Combo has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $1.65 million worth of Combo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Combo alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Combo Coin Profile

Combo was first traded on September 6th, 2020. Combo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Combo’s official Twitter account is @DefiCombo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Combo is www.comboos.com/#.

Combo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Combo (COMB) is a decentralized financial derivatives aggregation protocol developed based on the Kuchain public chain. It includes a liquidity mining protocol, synthetic asset issuance protocol, pledge mining, oracle machine and other protocols.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Combo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Combo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Combo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Combo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Combo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.