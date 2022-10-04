Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.94.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Comerica Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 292.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $73.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.77. Comerica has a 1 year low of $70.64 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

