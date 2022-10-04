Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 29,783 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,783 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.20% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $10,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,603 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 36,141 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 452,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,786,000 after acquiring an additional 41,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.79. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $88.85.

