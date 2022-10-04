Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 5,351 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.75% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $10,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

NYSEARCA IYY opened at $89.87 on Tuesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $87.60 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.71.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

