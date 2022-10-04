Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 55,401 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,401 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 12.22% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $11,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,074,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,426,000. Systelligence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 124,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 35,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $613,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XCEM opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average is $27.09.

