Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,261 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.37% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $11,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 773,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,492,000 after acquiring an additional 139,316 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 354,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after acquiring an additional 71,709 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,263.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 422,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 391,063 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 669,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 156,837 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%.

