Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $193.36 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.94 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

