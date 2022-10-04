Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $10.31 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Generac worth $10,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,053,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 95.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,589,000 after purchasing an additional 152,009 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Generac by 94.1% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 300,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,436,000 after purchasing an additional 145,878 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Generac by 5,480.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 145,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,764,000 after purchasing an additional 142,494 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global lowered Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.00.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $177.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.34. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.11 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

