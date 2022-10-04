Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 19,332 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,332 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.43.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE SPG opened at $90.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.20%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

