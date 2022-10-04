Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.27% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $10,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point dropped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.54. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $36.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 386.21%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

